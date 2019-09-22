Thomas Cook wants £250 million of taxpayers' support, writes Joel Hills

The uncertainty surrounding Thomas Cook’s future cannot persist.

The business continues to function as normal for now but just think about what sort of impact the headlines of the last few days have had on the bookings and cancellations.

The centre cannot hold and the expectation is that by Monday morning the company will need to offer clarity on what happens next.

Thomas Cook has asked the government to underwrite £250 million of extra borrowing in order to secure the company’s survival.

The request, which the government is reluctant to grant, was made last week in an effort to make it easier for Thomas Cook to raise the money it needs to avoid collapse.

Thomas Cook’s executives, its banks, its shareholders and its debt holders have spent the day trying to reach an agreement on a proposed £900m rescue deal.