‘Whitey’ Bulger involved in shipment of weapons for IRA, programme claims

A claim that notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger was involved in a shipment of arms for the IRA is set to be aired. The allegation concerns the Marita Ann trawler which was intercepted off the Co Kerry coast by the Irish navy on September 29 1984. It resulted in the seizure of seven tonnes of arms.

Weapons and ammunition seized at sea on board the trawler Marita Ann in 1984 Credit: PA

Bulger, one of the FBI’s most wanted criminals, was on the run for 16 years before he was caught in 2011. In 2013, he was convicted of 11 murders. He was found dead in a US federal prison in West Virginia last year in what police are investigating as a homicide. The latest episode of the new BBC Northern Ireland series Spotlight On The Troubles: A Secret History is set to link Bulger to the IRA gun running operation. Those interviewed on the programme, which is set to air next week, include New York-born former US marine John Crawley, who went on to join the IRA.

John Crawley left the US marines in 1979 to join the IRA Credit: BBC/PA

He said that he was ordered to set up a new IRA arms network in the United States. “I wasn’t given any advice on anything, you know, just get weapons. I was given a five dollar note that’s cut in an erratic way, and I was to meet somebody in Boston who had the other half of this note,” he tells the programme. The torn five dollar bill led to Patrick Nee, described in the programme as an IRA arms supplier and associate of Bulger. In autumn 1984, the seven-tonne arsenal of weapons was delivered to Gloucester, north-east of Boston, for shipment to Ireland on board a fishing boat that the south Boston mob gang had bought and renamed the Valhalla.

Patrick Nee speaks to the BBC’s Spotlight On The Troubles programme about an attempt to smuggle arms for the IRA into Ireland from the US in 1984 Credit: BBC/PA