Yellow weather warning as UK set to be battered by heavy rain

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, as parts of the UK are set to be hit by heavy rain and possible thunderstorms.

The downpour is "loosely" linked to Hurricane Humberto, which hit the edge of Bermuda and is travelling across the Atlantic towards Britain.

It was a category three storm at its peak on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Met Office has issued the yellow weather warning for rain for Tuesday, for an area which stretches from London and the South East to the South West, southern Wales and Herefordshire.

It is set to last throughout Tuesday until 3pm.