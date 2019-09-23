Cross-party group of MPs see at first-hand the damage to Saudi oil plants

A cross party group of MPs have visited the Saudi Aramco sites hit last week in a wave of missile and drone strikes describing what they saw as a brazen attack.

The group visited the site as an international investigation goes on to establish who carried out the attack.

Their visit came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson placed the blame on Iran and confirmed the government would consider sending additional British troops to secure the region.

Conservative MPs Tobias Ellwood, Royston Smith and Marcus Fysh joined Independent MP John Woodcock and the Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Northover at the invitation of the Saudi government.