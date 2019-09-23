Boris Johnson arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

Boris Johnson has touched down in New York, where he will discuss Brexit with Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Leo Varadkar and Donald Tusk.

Climate change and tension in the Middle East will also be high on the agenda, as the Prime Minister attends the United Nations General Assembly, where he will also meet US President Donald Trump.

RAF Voyager landed in New York on Sunday evening – the early hours of Monday UK time – carrying with it Mr Johnson and assorted members of the media.

With the PM staying in the US until Wednesday, he could be out of the UK when the Supreme Court announces its decision on the legality of his prorogation of Parliament as Brexit beckons.