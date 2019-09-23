Columba McVeigh’s family speak of devastation after unsuccessful search

The family of a teenager disappeared by the IRA have spoken of their devastation after the latest search for his remains ended without success. Columba McVeigh from Donaghmore, Co Tyrone, was murdered and secretly buried by the IRA over 40 years ago.

The dig site at bogland in Co Monaghan Credit: PA

A number of searches for his remains have taken place at the remote Bragan Bog in Co Monaghan. The latest search of the area by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) which started in September 2018 has ended without success. An area in Bragan Bog of over 21 acres has now been searched over a number of efforts for the remains of Mr McVeigh by the ICLVR since it was set up in 1999.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Columba’s sister Dympna Kerr said all her family want is to be able to bury him beside their parents so they can rest in peace. “It’s impossible to describe the continuing pain and torment of yet another year passing and another search ending with Columba still lying in some desolate unmarked hole in the ground where he was left by his murderers,” she said. “Why is that too much to ask? “What have we done to deserve this inhuman treatment? “What cause is served by denying an ordinary Catholic family a funeral Mass for over 40 years?

Oliver McVeigh, right, and his sister Dympna Kerr, second left Credit: PA Archive

“Someone knows where he is. If he was moved from one place to another someone knows about that. “If they have any decency or humanity about them they will end this torture now.” Columba’s brother Oliver said the family is both devastated and angry that he has not been found. “We are angry that people who have information are watching us suffer and are doing nothing,” he said. “They keep saying that they have told the commission where he is. “They’ve searched over 21 acres for Columba’s remains and the one thing we can say with complete certainty is that he is not where they are telling us he is, so we then have to look at the possibility: ‘Are they telling us the truth’? “I don’t believe this is the end, in fact it will just strengthen our resolve to locate Columba’s body by whatever means possible.” Ms Kerr thanked all those who have supported the family, and the ICLVR for their work.

Jon Hill, senior investigator with the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims Credit: Rebecca Black/PA)