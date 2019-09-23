Dead humpback whale washes up on Northumberland coast

A dead humpback whale has washed up on the rocks near Dunstanburgh Castle in Northumberland.

Howick Coastguard Rescue Team were called to the scene by beachgoers just before 2pm on Sunday, and identified the creature as a dead juvenile humpback whale.

Humpback whales carry up to 7,500 lice, which are now looking for a new host and could attach themselves to people, the coastguard warned.

Due to the risks associated with the beaching, bystanders were cleared from the scene and a cordon was set up.