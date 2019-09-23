15-year-old equestrian star died after pony landed on top of her, inquest told

A teenage equestrian star died when the pony she was riding “somersaulted and landed on top of her", an inquest has heard.

Iona Sclater, 15, fell off Jack the pony as she attempted to jump a hay bale over 1.3 metres high on her family's farm in Abington Pigotts, Cambridgeshire.

“I’m told Iona attempted to jump and Jack caught the bale at the start of the jump,” Assistant Coroner Simon Milburn told the inquest in Huntingdon.

He said Iona “landed on the floor on her stomach” and the 1.47 metre-tall pony then landed on her.

Iona was pronounced dead at the scene by an air ambulance doctor at 12.36pm on August 11 this year.