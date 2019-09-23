Harry and Meghan in a township with South Africa’s highest murder rate

Hassan Nziyemana was shot when robbers raided a workshop in Cape Town. Credit: PA/ITV News

Just two minutes walk away from the church Prince Harry and Meghan are visiting as they kick of their 10 day tour in Africa, I met a mechanic on the roadside who showed me the bullet wound in his leg. Hassan Nziyemana was shot when robbers raided a workshop nearby and fired their guns as they left. The bullet is still there as he hasn't found a medic to remove it. Across the road a 13-year-old girl told me how she worries every night that men will pick her locks and rob her house. Azola lives in a house with her mother, grandmother, aunties, uncles and cousins. You couldn’t accuse Harry and Meghan of ignoring the real problems facing South Africa.

Parts of the township are so dangerous that emergency services avoid going to those areas in fear of being attacked. Credit: ITV News

This corner of Cape Town has the highest murder rate in the country. There are parts of this township, called Nyanga, where ambulance crews can’t go to give treatment because they are likely to get attacked. Even the police won’t go to some areas. It shows the reality of the crime wave which has been sweeping across this country in the years since the Apartheid. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Archie in the care of his nanny while they completed this visit.

Meghan during a visit to the Justice Desk initiative, a workshop that teaches children about their rights in Cape Town. Credit: PA