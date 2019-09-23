How Jeremy Corbyn stitched up Labour’s Brexit vote, writes Robert Peston

Labour's leadership may have failed in the "drive by shooting" of Tom Watson (using his colourful words) but they have totally stitched up NEC and conference Brexit votes - by making sure their supporters were largely in the room, and keeping out those pesky Remainers.

None of this should come as a surprise. But it was still awe-inspiring to watch in action.

The point is that for the past 24 hours, all the attention has been on which way the big unions would vote.

And when Unison turned against Corbyn's Brexit neutrality it looked as if the Remainers might just squeak a victory. But in the end the unions' position was irrelevant.