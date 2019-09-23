Johnson fails to get ‘New York breakthrough’ on Brexit

Boris Johnson meets Donald Tusk at UN headquarters in New York. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson failed to achieve a “New York breakthrough” on Brexit in a meeting with European Council president Donald Tusk. The Prime Minister had downplayed his chances of securing a new deal ahead of meetings with key EU leaders during the United Nations General Assembly. After leaving their bilateral meeting on Monday, Mr Tusk lamented that there had been “no breakthrough” and that there is “no time to lose” with the October 31 deadline looming.

The PM had told Mr Tusk that the UK needs “to see movement and flexibility from the EU” in order to reach a deal, according to Downing Street. An EU source said the meeting was “sincere and open” but stressed that there were “big gaps in substance”. “If there is to be a deal, there is little time left, although no formal deadline. “The EU will need realistic, operational proposals in legal form,” the source continued. “The UK non-papers do not meet the objectives of the backstop.” Those “non-papers” shared by the UK focus on the agri-food zone, customs issues and on manufactured goods. The PM then met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Donald Tusk said there was no time to lose, after the meeting Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA