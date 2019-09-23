Man arrested on suspicion of murder after two police officers hit by car in Littlehampton, Sussex

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two police officers, and another man, were hit by a car in West Sussex.

The incident happened at the Bodyshop roundabout on the A259 at Littlehampton at approximately 1.05am and is being investigated as a "deliberate act".

Sussex police were carrying out a routine drugs check at the side of the road when a Mercedes-Benz saloon collided with the officers and the man they were with.

A 20-year-old man is in custody. Police are still trying to track down two passengers.

The two officers and another man were taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Assistant Chief Constable Julia Chapman said: "This is being investigated as a deliberate attack on two police officers in the course of carrying out their duties.

"Their injuries, and that of the man they were with, whilst serious, are not believed to be life threatening.

"Two passengers in the car remain outstanding and we urge the public to help us trace and bring to justice all of those involved."