McDonnell says Labour disagreement over Brexit is 'democracy not division' but he'll back Remain
John McDonnell has described Labour's disagreement on Brexit as democracy, not division, as the party prepares to debate over whether to campaign to stay in the EU in a referendum.
The shadow chancellor told ITV News that he'd support Remain, should a referendum be held, but says leader Jeremy Corbyn has taken a sensible decision in not backing either side.
The leader appears to have called for a neutral position going into a general election, saying that he would negotiate a new Brexit deal with Brussels which would then be put to a referendum.
But many of Labour's top team disagree with Mr Corbyn's position, with Emily Thornberry, Sir Keir Starmer, and Tom Watson all speaking out in support of Remain.
Mr McDonnell said: "People have differences of views, of course there are high emotions around this issue because it's an important issue but at the end of the day we respect each other's views and we'll come to a democratic decision."
He added: "I keep saying, don't mistake democracy for division, it isn't."
Mr McDonnell claimed the leader's plan to only back a side after a deal with the EU has been negotiated is a "is a logical sequence".
But delegates at Labour’s conference in Brighton will today vote on whether the party should campaign to stay in the European Union, even if that means rejecting a deal Mr Corbyn has negotiated with the EU.
And it looks as though the party may be forced to support remaining in the EU, despite Mr Corbyn's defiance, after reports trade union Unison will vote for the pro-Remain motion.
As ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand says, if reports are true, then "Labour may be on the brink of becoming an unambiguously pro-Remain party in all circumstances this afternoon".
Mr Corbyn wants supporters to reject that idea and instead vote for his policy of neutrality.
Momentum boss Jon Lansman, a dedicated supporter of Mr Corbyn said he was "incredibly disappointed" with the party's handing of the Brexit policy process and said members should "vote with their conscience".
But ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston says despite Mr Lansman's instruction, Momentum, under pressure from Labour leader’s office, is asking members to vote against the Remain motion and for the NEC’s statement of studied Brexit neutrality".
Shadow cabinet ministers including Ms Thornberry and Mr Watson have called for the party to back a Remain vote now, rather than wait for a special conference after the election - a plan suggested by the leader.
Their actions led to Unite union boss Len McCluskey suggesting they should either get in line or “step aside” from their shadow cabinet roles.
The result of the Brexit vote will hinge on whether the unions decide to back Mr Corbyn’s position.
Before the Brexit showdown, Mr McDonnell will deliver his keynote speech and confirm plans for Labour to fund free personal care for elderly people in England.
The pledge to fund free personal care, which would cost an estimated £6 billion a year in 2020/21, would more than double the number of people receiving state-funded support, Labour said.
In a rally on Sunday night, Mr McDonnell indicated that a pledge to reform the social security system, including scrapping Universal Credit, would be included in Labour’s first Queen’s Speech.
He said there has to be a proper social security “safety net”.
“That has to be on the basis of enabling people to have a decent quality of life with an adequate income.
“That has to mean getting rid of the bloody Universal Credit.”