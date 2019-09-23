McDonnell says Labour disagreement over Brexit is 'democracy not division' but he'll back Remain

John McDonnell has described Labour's disagreement on Brexit as democracy, not division, as the party prepares to debate over whether to campaign to stay in the EU in a referendum.

The shadow chancellor told ITV News that he'd support Remain, should a referendum be held, but says leader Jeremy Corbyn has taken a sensible decision in not backing either side.

The leader appears to have called for a neutral position going into a general election, saying that he would negotiate a new Brexit deal with Brussels which would then be put to a referendum.

But many of Labour's top team disagree with Mr Corbyn's position, with Emily Thornberry, Sir Keir Starmer, and Tom Watson all speaking out in support of Remain.

Mr McDonnell said: "People have differences of views, of course there are high emotions around this issue because it's an important issue but at the end of the day we respect each other's views and we'll come to a democratic decision."

He added: "I keep saying, don't mistake democracy for division, it isn't."