PM wants new nuclear deal as he accuses Iran of being behind attacks on Saudi oil facilities

Boris Johnson arrives in New York and takes aim at Iran. Credit: AP

Boris Johnson has said he wants a new nuclear deal with Iran, after he accused the Islamic republic of being behind the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. The Prime Minister’s remarks quickly earned him praise from US President Donald Trump, who described him as “a winner”. Mr Johnson was speaking amid a terse exchange with Iran, shortly before he was due to meet President Hassan Rouhani at the United Nations in New York. He said that the UK could attribute blame with a “very high degree of probability” to Iran, and declined to rule out military assistance. Iran countered by rejecting the PM’s remarks and criticised “fruitless efforts against the Islamic republic of Iran”.

Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia. Credit: European Commission via/AP

“The British Government should stop selling lethal weapons to Saudi Arabia” over the war in Yemen, foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi added to the semi-official ISNA news agency. In an interview at the residence of the UK consulate general in New York, Mr Johnson called for a new nuclear deal on Iran after the US abandoned it. “What the UK is doing is trying to bring people together, trying to de-escalate tensions, come up with a solution for the Gulf region, and my own view very strongly is, whatever your objections with the old nuclear deal with Iran, it’s time now to move forward and do a new deal,” the PM said. “So we’ll be working with our EU friends and the Americans to try and encourage that way of thinking.” Mr Trump said: “Boris is a man, who… Number one, he’s a friend of mine. Number two, he’s very smart, very tough. “I respect Boris a lot and I’m not at all surprised that he was the first one to come out and say that.” Mr Johnson is due to meet Mr Trump and Mr Rouhani in separate bilateral meetings on Tuesday. The US and Saudi Arabia had already accused Iran of being behind the September 14 raids on the world’s largest oil processor and an oil field, causing a spike in prices.

The oil processing plant burns following the missile and drone attack. Credit: AP

But Mr Johnson gave the first attribution of blame from the UK before landing in the US in the early hours of Monday UK-time, as he flew to the States. Tehran has issued denials. “I can tell you that the UK is attributing responsibility with a very high degree of probability to Iran for the Aramco attacks,” he said. “We think it very likely indeed that Iran was indeed responsible for using both UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), both drones and cruise missiles. “Clearly the difficulty is, how do we organise a global response? What is the way forward? “And we will be working with our American friends and our European friends to construct a response that tries to de-escalate tensions in the Gulf region.” The PM said he would “follow very closely” American proposals to do more to defend Saudi Arabia, with Tehran’s ire being further provoked by the US-led coalition patrolling the region’s waterways.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is being held in Iran Credit: Family Handout/PA