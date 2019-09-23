Rousing township welcome for Harry and Meghan as they start Africa tour

Township children gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an ecstatic welcome to Cape Town as the royals started their tour of Africa.

Prince Harry and Meghan and their four-month-old son Archie were photographed arriving at Cape Town International Airport, looking relaxed as they were escorted by officials.

A few hours later they were visiting Nyanga township, one of Cape Town’s largest black settlements, to learn about life for thousands of South Africans.