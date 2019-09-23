Sex assaults on the Tube ‘up by 42% in four years’

Sexual assaults reported on the Tube have soared by 42% in the last four years, new figures show. Attacks recorded on the London Underground leapt from 844 in 2015/16 to 1,206 in 2018/19, according to analysis by the PA news agency. The British Transport Police (BTP) said the force expected a rise following a drive to encourage victims to report unwanted sexual behaviour. But campaigners say incidents are still under-reported and more needs to be done to stop attackers before they strike.

Andrea Simon, the End Violence Against Women Coalition’s head of public affairs, said: “It’s not enough to just encourage the reporting of sexual harassment and assaults, alongside this we need to be proactively identifying offenders and stopping them. “We know that those committing sexual offences will enter the transport system purposefully in order to commit those offences. “CCTV shows that they will move around the transport network looking for women to target, most often during the commuter rush hours when the tube network is busiest.” The figures, released by the Mayor of London’s office, show there have been 138 sexual assaults on the night Tube since it was phased in on lines from August 2016, with 62 in 2018/19 – about 5% of the year’s total. Transport for London (TfL) said incidents are more common in the day, with the longer, busier lines seeing more offences. The Central line, which does not have CCTV cameras on its trains, saw the most recorded assaults, with 1,054 over the four-year period, followed by 645 on the Victoria line, 601 on the Northern line and 547 on the Jubilee line.

