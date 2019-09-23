UK blames Iran for attack on Saudi oil fields and UK forces could be sent

The Prime Minister is directly blaming Iran for the attacks on Saudi oil facilities last weekend.

“The UK is attributing responsibility, with a very high degree of probability, to Iran for the Aramco attacks,” he said on his way to the UN in New York, “We think it very likely indeed that Iran was indeed responsible using both drones and cruise missiles.”

Mr Johnson added that British forces could be sent to defend Saudi Arabia if there was a request for assistance: “If we are asked either by the Saudis or by the Americans to have a role then we would consider in what way we could be useful.”