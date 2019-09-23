UK Weather Forecast: Met Office issue rain warning for England and Wales tomorrow.

This Evening and Tonight:

Rain, strengthening winds and low cloud will push across the UK from the southwest. The rain may become very heavy in the west and south later in the night.

Tuesday:

Wet across much of the UK, particularly England and Wales where heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible along with gusty winds. Northern Ireland and northwest Scotland seeing the best conditions.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Often windy with further spells of rain and showers moving east across the country, with some drier and brighter interludes between these. Temperatures generally near average.