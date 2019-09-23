- ITV Report
-
Wales fans in confident mood after seeing their side thump Georgia 43-14 in Rugby World Cup debut
Welsh rugby fans are in confident mood after watching their side launch their World Cup campaign with a tremendous six-try 43-14 win over Georgia at City of Toyota Stadium.
The Six Nations champions delivered a strong statement of intent less than a week before tackling Pool D rivals Australia as they annihilated Georgia during a dominant first-half display.
One Welsh fan told ITV News: "Jones is the next coach so let's bring it on, so he's come a bit early but the Welsh would be proud and it's mind games.
"Australia will think that Wales are there to be beaten but it's a ploy, we will win, we'll be in the final."
Another fan said: "They lost last week but we came out strong today."
A third added: "They played so well today, we're so proud of Wales, you go Wales."
Wales came through the challenge, as was to be expected, but against the likes of South Africa, New Zealand and Australia that'll likely be a tougher test.
Wales had a bonus point wrapped up by half-time after tries from centre Jonathan Davies, flanker Justin Tipuric, wing Josh Adams and full-back Liam Williams, with fly-half Dan Biggar kicking three conversions and a penalty.
Although the second half proved a much tighter affair - tries by hooker Shalva Mamukashvili and replacement prop Levan Chilachava accurately reflected a stirring Georgia recovery - Wales were never threatened.