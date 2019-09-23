Wales fans in confident mood after seeing their side thump Georgia 43-14 in Rugby World Cup debut

Welsh rugby fans are in confident mood after watching their side launch their World Cup campaign with a tremendous six-try 43-14 win over Georgia at City of Toyota Stadium.

The Six Nations champions delivered a strong statement of intent less than a week before tackling Pool D rivals Australia as they annihilated Georgia during a dominant first-half display.

One Welsh fan told ITV News: "Jones is the next coach so let's bring it on, so he's come a bit early but the Welsh would be proud and it's mind games.

"Australia will think that Wales are there to be beaten but it's a ploy, we will win, we'll be in the final."