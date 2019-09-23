What happens now that Thomas Cook has collapsed?

The worst fears about the future of Thomas Cook have been confirmed as the firm collapsed into compulsory liquidation. Here the PA news agency looks at some of the key questions for its customers.

– How many people are affected?

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said there are currently more than 150,000 British customers on Thomas Cook holidays abroad – nearly twice the number that were repatriated after the collapse of Monarch in 2017. An estimated million more have lost their future bookings.

– What will happen to customers already on holiday?

The CAA said the Government has asked it to launch a repatriation programme over the next two weeks, starting on Monday and running to Sunday 6 October.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said all customers currently abroad with Thomas Cook who are booked to return to the UK over the next two weeks will be brought home as close as possible to their booked return date.

Thomas Cook package holiday customers will also see the cost of their accommodation covered by the Government, through the Air Travel Trust Fund or Atol scheme.

Customers currently overseas should not travel to the airport until their flight back to the UK has been confirmed on the dedicated website thomascook.caa.co.uk.