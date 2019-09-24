What do the people in Jacob Rees-Mogg's constituency think of Brexit?

Boris Johnson insists he won't resign as prime minister, after the Supreme Court ruled he broke the law by suspending and silencing Parliament.

The 11 justices were unanimous in their damning verdict, saying the prime minister effectively tried to "frustrate" democracy.

Mr Johnson said he "strongly disagrees" with the decision but would "respect" it.

Jeremy Corbyn, Jo Swinson and Nicola Sturgeon have all said Mr Johnson is "not fit to be prime minister".

But what about voters who could soon be asked to decide in a snap general election?

The truth is residents in Keynsham near Bristol weren't following every twist and saga of the court ruling.