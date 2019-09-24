- ITV Report
What do the people in Jacob Rees-Mogg's constituency think of Brexit?
Video report by ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers
Boris Johnson insists he won't resign as prime minister, after the Supreme Court ruled he broke the law by suspending and silencing Parliament.
The 11 justices were unanimous in their damning verdict, saying the prime minister effectively tried to "frustrate" democracy.
Mr Johnson said he "strongly disagrees" with the decision but would "respect" it.
Jeremy Corbyn, Jo Swinson and Nicola Sturgeon have all said Mr Johnson is "not fit to be prime minister".
But what about voters who could soon be asked to decide in a snap general election?
The truth is residents in Keynsham near Bristol weren't following every twist and saga of the court ruling.
ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers spoke to several people in the Somerset constituency of the pro-Brexit Minister, Jacob Rees-Mogg.
One resident told him: "The trouble with parliament is that unfortunately I don't think the left-hand knows what the right-hand is doing."
He added: "And when one's decision is made by one person, it then gets countered by somebody else."
Another said: "Goodness knows what's going to happen, I'm not a politician so I don't know who's going to wangle what next, I don't think it's going to be good."
Helen Godfrey, who runs a health-food deli in north-east Somerset - an area which experts estimate voted 52% to leave, mirroring the national vote exactly.
She said discussions on politics and Brexit has certainly divided the family.
She told ITV News: "I'd say whatever way people voted or whatever way people feel today, I think we just need to get a decision made and move on, because I don't think he [Boris] would have acted legally personally, but I don't know enough about politics."