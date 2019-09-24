Boris Johnson doubles down in attack on 'rich powerful Remain world', writes Robert Peston

This is big. From a Government source. It shows that Boris Johnson will not abandon his culture war to secure Brexit, deal or no-deal, on October 31, despite (or because of) the Supreme Court humiliation.

Some in Johnson's cabinet will be uneasy.

"Judges are making our case" for us.

Johnson is trying to get Brexit done by October 31, which most people agree with, and he faces the rich, powerful Remain world determined to overturn the biggest democratic vote in British history.

The Supreme Court has said themselves their judgment "is about giving Parliament more time for its fight against the government over Brexit so they can hardly be surprised when millions draw the inevitable inference..."

This is all going to get even messier before we're through it.