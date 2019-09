Catholic priest generated money for IRA

A Catholic priest maintained a network of Europe-wide contacts used to generate arms and money for the IRA, a documentary revealed.Patrick Ryan helped secure munitions from Libya which were intercepted by the Irish navy off the coast of Ireland, according to BBC Northern Ireland’s Spotlight programme.Ryan travelled with former IRA commander Joe Cahill to Tripoli. A five tonne shipment of weapons on board the Claudia was to follow.He said: “I would have liked to have been much more effective than I was but we did not do too badly.”The former East Africa missionary from the Republic of Ireland initially worked as a parish priest and contributed money to the republican cause while doing so.He was approached by IRA leaders who asked him to work for them permanently. He was no longer a parish priest while associated with the Provisionals.He told Spotlight: “They asked me to travel the world and try to get info.”

Colonel Muammar Gaddafi supplied arms to the IRA Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

In 1973 he was sent to Colonel Muammar Gaddafi’s Tripoli along with IRA chief of staff Cahill.Ryan spent the next 10 years visiting Libya and Europe, using a camper van to travel all over Europe raising money, the Spotlight programme said.He deposited cash in a Swiss bank account for use by the IRA.He said: “We were doing considerable business with the bank… exchanging unusual sums of money.”He also discovered timers which made it easier for IRA men to arm their bombs without being killed themselves, Spotlight said.Those became a component in the republican organisation’s bomb-making technology.One was used to detonate the 1984 bomb at the Tory party conference in Brighton.Fragments of the timer were recovered from the rubble.

A bomb hit the Tory party conference in Brighton in 1984 Credit: PA