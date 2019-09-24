- ITV Report
Corbyn to address Labour conference a day early in order to attend Parliament after Supreme Court judgment
Jeremy Corbyn will make his keynote speech to the Labour Party conference a day early after the Supreme Court declared the five-week prorogation of Parliament unlawful.
Speaker John Bercow said the Commons will resume on Wednesday morning in light of the judgment, and Labour sources said Mr Corbyn will instead take to the stage on Tuesday afternoon.
The party’s deputy leader Tom Watson was due to make a keynote address at the Brighton gathering on Tuesday, but following the ruling he cancelled his speech, instead saying he will be in Parliament with Labour colleagues on Wednesday.
It comes after a panel of 11 justices at the Supreme Court in London ruled unanimously that the Prime Minister’s advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament until October 14 was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating Parliament.
The decision has led scores of conference attendees to dash back to Westminster – and the moving of Mr Corbyn’s speech will effectively curtail the conference.
In his speech Mr Watson was expected to call for unity in the party after a failed "drive-by shooting" attempt to remove his role within the party.
He was to draw a line under the "damaging, divisive and unnecessary" failed bid to oust him.
But shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey defended the bid to remove the deputy leader role - an idea she voted to discuss - saying Labour "doesn't stifle democratic debate".
Explaining her decision to back the proposition - put to Labour's National Executive Committee by Momentum founder Jon Lansman - she said: "Why would it be wrong to discuss and find out what our representative had to say?"
She went on: "Unfortunately we didn't get to hear what he had to say and what the proposals involved, but we did discuss the next day what would happen and Jeremy put forward a fantastic proposal to review the role."
Mr Watson was expected to say: “I didn’t choose the row going into this vital week for our party and our country, I didn’t want it, I didn’t seek it and I regret it.
“It was damaging, divisive and unnecessary. Unfortunately we cannot pretend it didn’t happen. But let us now draw a line under it.”