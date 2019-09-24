Corbyn to address Labour conference a day early in order to attend Parliament after Supreme Court judgment

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Boris Johnson should 'consider his position' after the Supreme Court ruling. Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn will make his keynote speech to the Labour Party conference a day early after the Supreme Court declared the five-week prorogation of Parliament unlawful. Speaker John Bercow said the Commons will resume on Wednesday morning in light of the judgment, and Labour sources said Mr Corbyn will instead take to the stage on Tuesday afternoon. The party’s deputy leader Tom Watson was due to make a keynote address at the Brighton gathering on Tuesday, but following the ruling he cancelled his speech, instead saying he will be in Parliament with Labour colleagues on Wednesday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It comes after a panel of 11 justices at the Supreme Court in London ruled unanimously that the Prime Minister’s advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament until October 14 was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating Parliament. The decision has led scores of conference attendees to dash back to Westminster – and the moving of Mr Corbyn’s speech will effectively curtail the conference. In his speech Mr Watson was expected to call for unity in the party after a failed "drive-by shooting" attempt to remove his role within the party. He was to draw a line under the "damaging, divisive and unnecessary" failed bid to oust him. But shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey defended the bid to remove the deputy leader role - an idea she voted to discuss - saying Labour "doesn't stifle democratic debate".

Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson was due to make his keynote address on Tuesday Credit: Victora Jones/PA