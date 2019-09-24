Sarcastic Donald Trump mocks 16-year-old climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg

US President Donald Trump has used Twitter to mock Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish campaigner who urged world leaders to combat climate change.

Greta, who sailed across the Atlantic in a yacht to attend the event, scolded the audience at the UN Climate Action Summit on Monday, repeatedly asking: “How dare you?”

Greta said: “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money. You are failing us.”

In a tweet, Mr Trump said: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”