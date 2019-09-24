Families told to leave hotel rooms amid payment confusion after Thomas Cook collapse

Grace Buckley wanted to take her baby son and husband on holiday before she went back to work after maternity leave. She told me that she only booked to stay at Hotel Cabot Pollensa Park Spa in Majorca a few weeks before Thomas Cook collapsed. The young family from Bristol arrived on Sunday. By Monday, the travel firm was on the brink and they’d been locked out of their hotel room and told to pay up or get out. She told ITV News: "We came down to reception and they just said you need to speak to the manager." The couple were then told they had until Tuesday lunchtime to arrange payment or leave the hotel.

Grace Buckley and her husband were initially asked to leave their hotel. Credit: ITV News

Grace wasn’t alone. There were another 12 guests in the hotel affected by the collapse of Thomas Cook. As we filmed with Grace and her family outside the hotel complex, the manager came to speak to us. He did not want to make a comment on camera but told me how the demise of Thomas Cook had affected the business.

Believe it or not, the manager told me it was common in Spain for guests to be locked out of their rooms in order to get them to hold discussions with reception. I did suggest perhaps a note under the door, or a phone call to the room might have been better? The good news for Grace and the other customers in the hotel is that they have been allowed to stay for the rest of their holidays without paying more. After spending the first 24 hours of her holiday on the phone to the authorities, Grace now wants to enjoy time with her family.

Thomas Cook check-in desks were left empty after the company's collapse. Credit: PA