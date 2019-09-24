Family of Jude Gayle plead for information on second anniversary of death

The family of a young father killed while popping out to a corner shop have urged witnesses to “be brave” and come forward with information as they issued a fresh appeal on the second anniversary of his death.Jude Gayle was stabbed to death in an alleyway near his mother’s home in West Norwood, south London, two years ago on September 24.Three men went on trial at the Old Bailey for his murder but were found not guilty.The Metropolitan Police are now offering a £20,000 serious crime reward for any information that leads to the identification, arrest and prosecution of those responsible.Described as a doting father to his young daughter Serenity, Mr Gayle was with his mother preparing a Sunday lunch when he left to buy a bottle of ketchup from a corner shop.

Jude Gayle died after being found with stab injuries in Dunbar Street, Lambeth Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

The 30-year-old personal trainer was repeatedly stabbed as he made his way home on the Dunelm Estate.Jordan Xavier, Mr Gayle’s brother, told the PA news agency that his initial thought was that Mr Gayle had cut himself while cooking after his sister called to relay that he had been stabbed.“It was a bit of a shock, in my mind I was thinking he had cut himself while he was cooking, so I pictured him sitting in the kitchen bleeding,” he said.“I made my way down to my mum’s and I remember getting another call to say there’s been an air ambulance.“By the time I got here, I made my way around to the house and I remember just being numb, in shock.“I walked around to the side of the park area and then just a few metres away from here, walking around the side and seeing his feet. Paramedics, police, everyone was around.”

Jude Gayle visiting a corner shop on the junction of Dunbar Street and Norwood High Street Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

Mr Gayle’s mother Pett Roach added: “By the time I got out there (to the scene), I was upset and angry they wouldn’t let me go to him.“Sometime after a while of working on him I felt something, a force, left my womb and I knew from that moment he had gone.”Despite receiving emergency treatment from London’s Air Ambulance, Mr Gayle was pronounced dead at the scene at 6.42pm.A post-mortem examination the following day gave the cause of death as incised wounds.Following the result of the trial, the family said they hope the latest appeal will urge people to come forward and inspire others who have lost loved ones to “continue and fight”.“I do believe, and it’s something that I hope for, that there are other people not directly involved in killing him but there are people who were part of it,” Ms Roach told PA.

Mr Gayle’s mother Pett Roach Credit: Emma Bowden/PA