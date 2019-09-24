Harry reveals Archie fascinated by Table Mountain in South Africa

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor may only be four months old but his proud dad the Duke of Sussex has revealed he was transfixed by one of Cape Town’s best known landmarks – Table Mountain.During the first day of his family’s tour of South Africa, Harry said his baby son could not take his eyes off the mountain that dominates the backdrop to the city, as their plane landed.Speaking to a well-wisher as Meghan stood nearby, Harry said about his son: “He was staring out the window as we flew in… looking at Table Mountain”.

There is a long history of royals taking their young children with them on overseas trips, which are working visits on behalf of the British Government but still offer opportunities to relax and enjoy the new surroundings.Harry’s parents the Prince of Princess of Wales travelled with his older brother the Duke of Cambridge, when he was a nine-month-old Prince William, to Australia and New Zealand in 1983.Prince George was also only nine months when he joined his parents William and Kate for their first joint trip to Australia and New Zealand in 2014.Archie has not been included in Harry and Meghan’s official schedule for South Africa, although the couple hopes to publicly introduce him to Africa at some point.He has already been photographed – pictured in the arms of his mother Meghan as the Sussexes left Cape Town International Airport.But the long-haul flight took its toll on the young royal.Discussing his son Harry, was overheard telling another well-wisher: “He’s not grouchy, just exhausted.”