How do you party at a party conference?

It's political conference season but how do the parties party? Credit: PA

It's political conference season - Labour party members are currently in Brighton and the Conservatives will soon be heading to Manchester - to undoubtedly talk Brexit and election strategies. But it's not all about work, the country's most senior politicians do get a chance to let loose from their tightly packed schedules. Labour MP Dawn Butler offered up free rum punch to the first 100 guests at her yearly Jamaican-themed bash on day two of the Labour conference. But what's it really like to entertain to a crowd of politics fans? And do they truly let their hair down?

Josef behind the decks on the night of the Labour Conference after party. Credit: Josef Hollywood

"They definitely did, some maybe a little too much," Josef Hollywood told ITV News. The DJ and radio presenter performed at a "surprising" after party in Liverpool where the 2018 conference was held. "I was expecting everyone to be talking politics and business but actually no one was talking shop," Mr Hollywood added. Mr Hollywood works as resident DJ at the Hilton Hotel where many fringe events took place that year. Although only 17 years old at the time, he jumped at the chance to perform to a crowd of Labour supporters and made sure plenty of golden oldies were on his playlist. Mr Hollywood said: "Madonna kept coming up. "One of the members - I don't know who it was - really loved 'Material Girl'."

The radio presenter regularly performs at the venue and was surprised at how responsive the crowd was. Credit: Josef Hollywood

So focused on his set, he couldn't put a name to many of the people busting moves on the dance floor but he did recognise columnist Owen Jones milling about. On the night he recalls playing The White Stripes' 'Seven Nation Army' several times to a loud chorus of 'Oh Jeremy Corbyn.' He said: "A few of the party goers were rather demanding in terms of what songs I should play; requesting songs which would not fit the general vibe and atmosphere of the after party. "I mean I always get 'Oops Upside Your Head' as a request but the vibe wasn't right." The radio personality likes to keep his politics and work separate but would get behind the decks for the same crowd again. "Whether it's a Labour conference, Tory conference, a festival or just two people in a room I'd still DJ," he added.

'I want to see what sort of people go to these conferences, whether they're able to laugh at themselves,' Mr Doyle is performing to both Labour and Conservative supporters. Credit: Andrew Doyle

A performer looking to mix with MPs this year is comedian Andrew Doyle who is headlining a comedy night for both Labour and Conservative party conference attendees. "I want to see what sort of people go to these conferences, whether they're able to laugh at themselves," Mr Doyle told ITV News. The man best known for co-writing fictional news reporter Jonathan Pie chose now - as we race towards the Brexit deadline - to take his show on the road. But says he has started to move his jokes away from Boris bashing and Brexit. Mr Doyle said: "I think comedians are falling into tribes and it's having a negative effect on comedy. "Comedy is becoming left leaning at the moment but it's okay to disagree."

Andrew Doyle co-wrote hit character Jonathan Pie, a spoof on news reporters. Credit: Andrew Doyle