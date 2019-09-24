Jeremy Corbyn: Boris Johnson must resign as Conservative leader following Supreme Court ruling

Jeremy Corbyn urged Boris Johnson to resign as prime minister and said he would back a general election once the "threat" of a no-deal Brexit had been ruled out. After the Supreme Court ruling that the government's suspension of parliament was unlawful, the Labour leader took the opportunity to attack Mr Johnson's premiership during his speech in Brighton. Speaking at the party conference this afternoon, Mr Corbyn said: "The Prime Minister acted illegally when he tried to shut down opposition to his reckless and disastrous plan to crash out of the European Union without a deal. "But he has failed. He will never shut down our democracy or silence the voices of the people."

Mr Corbyn became the latest in a string of politicians calling for the prime minister to resign after the Supreme Court ruling. Credit: PA

Mr Corbyn became the latest in a string of politicians calling for the prime minister to resign after the Supreme Court ruling. He said: "Let me quote the Supreme Court's conclusion: 'Unlawful, null and of no effect and should be quashed' - they've got the prime minister down to a tee." But he signalled that he was not about to table a motion of no confidence in Mr Johnson, arguing that an election could only take place once a no-deal Brexit was taken off the table. "This crisis can only be settled with a general election. That election needs to take place as soon as this government's threat of a disastrous no-deal is taken off the table," Mr Corbyn argued.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry echoed Mr Corbyn calls for a general election, but only once a no-deal Brexit was avoided. When asked if Labour would table a motion of no confidence by tomorrow, Mrs Thornberry said: "We've got to look after that nation first... We've got to make sure they don't bounce us into a no-deal Brexit That has to be our priority. "But frankly, Boris Johnson should go. You cannot have the Supreme Court saying that a prime minister has behaved illegally and for him to expect to still stay as prime minister. When does it end? It's outrageous."

In a wide-ranging speech to Labour delegates this afternoon, Mr Corbyn spoke about abolishing university fees, investing in public services and avoiding a "Trump deal" Brexit. The Labour leader's speech at his party's conference was brought forward a day after the Supreme Court ruled parliament was unlawfully prorogued, meaning MPs will sit in the House of Commons at 11.30am on Wednesday. Mr Corbyn vowed to establish a new health body which would produce generic versions of drugs available at affordable prices so that patients and the NHS would not be priced out off drugs by pharmaceutical companies. Mr Corbyn said: "We will redesign the system to serve public health - not private wealth - using compulsory licensing to secure generic versions of patented medicines. "We’ll tell the drugs companies that if they want public research funding then they’ll have to make their drugs affordable for all.

Video report by ITV Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt