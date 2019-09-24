Money earned by Thomas Cook management, Labour’s Brexit stance and Greta Thunberg are make headlines today. Credit: .

Chaotic dealings at the Labour Party conference and the collapse of travel company Thomas Cook dominate Tuesday’s front pages. The Daily Mail leads with a story saying Thomas Cook management “creamed off £47m”, with The Times covering similar ground, based around comments made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian reports that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was cheered as he won the right to delay his party’s decision on its Brexit stance, while The Daily Telegraph says he has been accused of a “stitch-up”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Metro refers to the Thomas Cook story with a picture of passengers on a plane and a pun – The great British take-off – while the Daily Star refers to airlines now raising their prices as “Vultures”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i features a front page picture of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg with a quote from her saying “If you fail us, we will never forgive you”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

While The Independent says the Labour Party backed Mr Corbyn amid chaotic scenes at the party’s conference in Brighton.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times reports that management at Thomas Cook face a pay investigation, and the Daily Mirror refers to “greedy bosses” as the Daily Express says fury is growing over the issue.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.