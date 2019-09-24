Parliament to sit almost to Queen’s Speech on October 14

Parliament will now sit until very shortly before the Queen’s Speech on October 14.

It will be prorogued again, but only for a day or two immediately before October 14 so that preparations can be made for the Queen’s Speech.

One outstanding question is whether MPs will allow a short recess early next week to permit the Tories to hold their annual conference, or whether MPs will feel the need to punish the Tories for the unlawful decision to send them home.