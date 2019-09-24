PM in call over detained citizens as he invites Iranian leader to London

Boris Johnson invited Iran’s Hassan Rouhani to London, as he called for “progress” on the cases of British citizens detained in Tehran.The Prime Minister’s meeting with the president at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday comes amid heightening tensions with the Islamic republic.Mr Johnson blamed the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities on Tehran, and called the Iranian nuclear pact a “bad deal” as he tipped Donald Trump as the “one guy” who could negotiate a new one.A number of British-Iranian dual nationals are also being held in Tehran on highly-disputed allegations, including mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Credit: Family handout/PA

Mr Johnson invited Mr Rouhani to London “where we can discuss things more”.“But there are other issues also I wish to raise with you and we retain serious concerns about the detention of dual nationals in Tehran and we are looking forward to make progress on that,” he added.The PM said his visit to Tehran in 2017 as foreign secretary was “very productive but so far inconclusive”, adding: “I think we still have a lot of progress to make.”Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe is more than half-way through a five-year sentence over spying charges, allegations she vehemently denies.Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, had called on the PM to tell Mr Rouhani that “enough is enough” and that he must free the mother immediately.

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA