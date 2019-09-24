Prince Harry and Meghan discuss 'global issue' of mental health as Africa tour continues

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with surf mentors during a visit to Waves for Change at Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town. Credit: PA

Prince Harry and Meghan have spoken about the importance of discussing mental health as their Africa tour continues. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived at Cape Town's Monwabisi Beach, where they will learn about the work of the NGO Waves for Change. The organisation combines surfing with evidence-based mind and body therapy to provide a child-friendly mental health service to vulnerable young people.

Harry and Meghan met surf mentors during a visit to Waves for Change at Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town. Credit: PA

Asked what was the most pressing global issue when it came to dealing with the stigma around mental health, Meghan replied: "Just getting people to talk about it and talk to each other. "And you see that no matter where you are in the world, if you're in a small town or a township or if you're in a big city, it's that everyone is dealing with a different version of the same thing. "Globally I think there is a bit of a consciousness crisis."

"The fact that we are able to be here together and see on the ground so much good work that's being done just because people are willing to talk to each other about it and someone's willing to listen is huge," she added. She stressed that can apply to anywhere else in the world. Harry also spoke about making the distinction between mental health - which affects each of us - and mental illness.

Waves for Change trains and supports local surf mentors to provide mental health services to youngsters in need. Credit: PA

"I think they need to be separated because the mental health element touches on so much of what we're exposed to, these experiences that these kids have and every single one of us has been through. "Everyone has experienced trauma or likely experienced trauma at some point during their lives." He talked about the need to learn from this to break the "perpetual cycle".

The Duchess of Sussex hugs a surf mentor. Credit: PA

Meghan and Harry were greeted by Tim Conibear, the founding director of Waves for Change who gave the couple a briefing on the work of the charity. Harry added: "This Africa tour was always going to be fantastic, been looking forward to Cape Town - her first visit, I love this place. "And again meeting the people, the energy, the fun, again the positivity, the optimism and the hope in the face of such incredible adversity."

Prince Harry talks about their visit to Nyanga on Monday

On the first day of their tour, the Sussexes visited Nyanga, a corner of Cape Town with the highest murder rate in the country. There are parts of this township, called Nyanga, where ambulance crews can’t go to give treatment because they are likely to get attacked.

Even the police won’t go to some areas. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Archie in the care of his nanny while they completed this visit. Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the widow of the President Nelson Mandela, Graça Machel, are both lined up to meet the Sussexes during the tour.

Prince Harry last met South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu in 2015. Credit: AP