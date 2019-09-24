Supreme Court rules that MPs are in charge and Boris Johnson is their servant, writes Robert Peston

There is no precedent for the Supreme Court finding that a PM acted unlawfully when advising the serving monarch.

There is no precedent for the Supreme Court ruling that an order in the Privy Council to prorogue parliament is nul and void.

There is no precedent at all for the August and Magisterial ceremony in parliament that sends MPs and Lords home being ruled by judges as a pointless exercise that should now be viewed as never having taken place.

There is no precedent for judges to have ruled that parliament is in effect still sitting, that legislation that had been thought to have been lost is in effect still alive, after MPs and Lords had been told by the PM that there services were not required for five weeks.

Johnson's single biggest act since becoming PM in July, sending locking MPs and Lords out of their debating chambers, has been ruled as a grotesque breach of the UK's unwritten constitution.

The PM has been humbled in the courts like no PM in history.

So what on earth happens now?