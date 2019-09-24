Supreme Court rules Boris Johnson's advice to Queen to suspend Parliament was unlawful

The Supreme Court has ruled the decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unalwful. Credit: PA

The Supreme Court has ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful. The panel of 11 justices agreed unanimously the prorogation of parliament had the effect of frustrating the House of Commons. The court also found the suspension was "void and of no effect" - meaning Parliament has not been suspended. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for Mr Johnson to "consider his position" following the Supreme Court decision.

The Supreme Court's president Lady Hale said the issue of suspending Parliament was "justiciable" - capable of challenge in the courts. Announcing the result, Lady Hale said: "The court is bound to conclude, therefore, that the decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue Parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification." Commons speaker John Bercow said he welcomed the Supreme Court decision, as the judges had rejected the Government's claim that closing down Parliament was "standard practice to allow for a new Queen's Speech." In a statement, he said: "In reaching their conclusion, they have vindicated the right and duty of Parliament to meet at this crucial time to scrutinise the executive and hold Ministers to account. "As the embodiment of our Parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay. To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency."

The Supreme Court's decision came after two other legal rulings on the suspension came to separate decisions. At the High Court in London judges rejected a challenge against the prime minister's prorogation move by campaigner and businesswoman Gina Miller. But in Scotland, a cross-party group of MPs and peers won a ruling from the Inner House of the Court of Session that Mr Johnson's prorogation decision was unlawful because it was "motivated by the improper purpose of stymieing Parliament". Reacting to the court's decision, Ms Miller said: "Today's ruling confirms that we are a nation governed by the rule of law. Rules that everyone even the Prime Minister is not above." She went on to add: "Today's ruling confirms that we are a nation governed by the rule of law. Laws that everyone, even the prime minister, is not above. "Do not let the government play down the seriousness of the judgement today."

Lady Hale said the suspension of parliament took place in "exceptional circumstances" and said the case is a "one-off", having come about "in circumstances which have never arisen before and are unlikely to ever arise again." Mr Johnson claimed the five-week suspension was to allow the Government to set out a new legislative agenda in a Queen's Speech when MPs return to Parliament.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford MP gives a thumbs up after the Supreme Court ruling. Credit: PA