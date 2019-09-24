UK National Weather: Wet across much of the UK, particularly England and Wales.

Today:

Wet across much of the UK, particularly England and Wales where heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible along with gusty winds. Northern Ireland and northwest Scotland seeing the best conditions.

Tonight:

Heavy rain over northern England will push into Scotland tonight. Elsewhere it’ll ease, leaving a cloudy night for most areas.

Further showers and outbreaks of fairly heavy rain, particularly across Southern England and South Wales will push eastwards overnight. Gales are likely along coasts in the south.

Wednesday:

Conditions gradually improving for many as rain turns more showery and sunny spells develop. Heavy showers still expected in the east, along with further rain in the far west later.