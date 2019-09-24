UK Weather Forecast: Further heavy rain forecast in the south overnight with plenty of cloud and some hill fog.

Tonight:

Heavy rain over northern England will push into Scotland tonight. Elsewhere it’ll ease, leaving a cloudy night for most areas.

Further showers and outbreaks of fairly heavy rain, particularly across Southern England and South Wales will push eastwards overnight. Gales are likely along coasts in the south.

Wednesday:

Conditions gradually improving for many as rain turns more showery and sunny spells develop. Heavy showers still expected in the east, along with further rain in the far west later.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Often windy with further spells of rain and showers, heavy at times, for many parts of the country, with some brief drier and brighter interludes between. Temperatures generally near average.