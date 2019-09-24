- ITV Report
Donald Trump to release call transcript with Ukraine's leader amid mounting impeachment pressures
Donald Trump has said he will release the "unredacted" transcript of a call with the Ukrainian leader in which he discussed Joe Biden, amid mounting pressure calling for his impeachment.
It comes as more than 100 democrats are backing impeachment proceedings against the US president.
So why are they calling for Trump to be impeached?
The calls have been prompted by Democrats who are questioning whether Trump improperly used his office in a phone call with Ukraine's new leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
The US president is reported to have spoken about corruption, frozen U.S. millions and Democratic rival Joe Biden.
The administration is withholding a whistleblower complaint at least partly related to that matter from Congress.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would make an announcement in Washington about next steps "after I meet with my chairmen, my leadership and my caucus."
Biden, who is running for presidency in the upcoming US election, is expected to speak later today from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.
"Now is the time to act," said Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, the civil rights icon, in an emotional address to the House by the 70-year-old lawmaker who is often viewed as the conscience of the chamber's Democrats.
"The time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come," Lewis said.
He said he has been patient but now, "To delay or to do otherwise would betray the foundation of our democracy."