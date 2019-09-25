Amazon’s Echo Frames and Buds see Alexa break free of the home

Amazon has made its Alexa virtual assistant wearable and wireless for the first time, taking the AI helper out of the home or car for the first time.

The technology giant unveiled its first Alexa-powered earphones – Echo Buds – on Wednesday and also revealed that a pair of Alexa-enabled glasses, known as Echo Frames, were in development.

The frames, which also include built-in directional speakers so users can have emails, text messages and other information read to them by Alexa, will be sold in limited numbers as part of a trial.

The trial will also include the Echo Loop – a smart ring that vibrates to alert users of notifications but also contains two microphones and a speaker to allow for some voice interactions with Alexa.