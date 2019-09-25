- ITV Report
'Archie effect' takes hold as royal baby makes fashion splash on tour debut
Baby Archie Mountbatten-Windsor made his royal tour debut dressed in a pair of striped dungarees - which have already sold out in the UK online.
The £12.99 pale blue and white outfit from high street chain H&M was snapped up by followers of royal fashion as the "Archie effect" took hold.
The lined dungarees are from H&M's Conscious range and are made from organic cotton, with straps that cross at the back with decorative buttons.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, who is nearly five months old, was taken to meet South African peace laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
Archie, with his hint of red hair, brought back memories of Harry as a baby, with Twitter users exclaiming that the youngster was "the spitting image of his father".
Followers of the duchess’s fashion at Mad About Meghan wrote on their blog: "I think the little man has his mother’s eyes, otherwise he reminds me very much of a young Harry."
Archie’s ribbed baby socks in ecru were by French fashion house for children and babies Bonpoint and cost £13 a pair.
Harry opted for a smart navy suit with white shirt and navy tie to meet the veteran Nobel Peace Prize winner.
Later, Meghan switched into an elegant black Everlane Japanese GoWeave Essential jumpsuit, priced at £100, for a solo engagement at the Woodstock Exchange in Cape Town to meet female entrepreneurs.
With a double-V neckline at the front and back and a removable tie belt, the outfit was also worn by the duchess in a Forces for Change video promoting her guest editing of British Vogue.
Perfect for long-haul royal travel, it is described as being made from "drapey, wrinkle-resistant Japanese GoWeave - a surprisingly breathable fabric that’s lightweight and travels well".
The duchess’s statement accessories were her gold-coloured Gourmette earrings by Gas Bijoux, which she first wore on her trip to Morocco in February.
They are priced at around £172, but are already out of stock.