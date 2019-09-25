'Archie effect' takes hold as royal baby makes fashion splash on tour debut

Harry and Meghan hold their son Archie during a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Credit: PA

Baby Archie Mountbatten-Windsor made his royal tour debut dressed in a pair of striped dungarees - which have already sold out in the UK online. The £12.99 pale blue and white outfit from high street chain H&M was snapped up by followers of royal fashion as the "Archie effect" took hold. The lined dungarees are from H&M's Conscious range and are made from organic cotton, with straps that cross at the back with decorative buttons.

Baby Archie in his H&M dungarees Credit: Toby Melville/PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, who is nearly five months old, was taken to meet South African peace laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Archie, with his hint of red hair, brought back memories of Harry as a baby, with Twitter users exclaiming that the youngster was "the spitting image of his father".

The Princess of Wales holds baby Harry on the palace balcony in 1985. Credit: PA

Followers of the duchess’s fashion at Mad About Meghan wrote on their blog: "I think the little man has his mother’s eyes, otherwise he reminds me very much of a young Harry."

Archie’s ribbed baby socks in ecru were by French fashion house for children and babies Bonpoint and cost £13 a pair.

The family of three meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu Credit: Toby Melville/PA

Harry opted for a smart navy suit with white shirt and navy tie to meet the veteran Nobel Peace Prize winner. Later, Meghan switched into an elegant black Everlane Japanese GoWeave Essential jumpsuit, priced at £100, for a solo engagement at the Woodstock Exchange in Cape Town to meet female entrepreneurs.

The duchess in an Everlane jumpsuit during a visit to the Woodstock Exchange in Cape Town to meet female entrepreneurs Credit: Chris Jackson/PA