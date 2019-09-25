Johnson: Brexit will happen on October 31 and I won't resign over Supreme Court ruling

Boris Johnson has said he will not resign as prime minister following a Supreme Court judgement that he unlawfully misled the Queen in his advice to prorogue Parliament.

In an interview with ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston he repeated that the UK will leave the European Union on October 31, despite a law ordering him to request an extension if he cannot reach a deal with the EU.

He said the "timetable is very tight" to win a deal and says it is not made easier by "Parliament passing stuff that tries to take no deal off the table".

Despite the so-called Benn Bill - a law forcing him to request a Brexit extension - the PM said: "We will respect the law and we will come out on October 31."