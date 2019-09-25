Donald Trump, America's 45th President, is staring at the prospect of ultimate ignominy, writes Robert Moore

Three American presidents have faced impeachment proceedings.

Andrew Jackson, Richard Nixon, and Bill Clinton. Nixon resigned before a vote could be taken. Jackson and Clinton were impeached but not convicted.

Now, most likely, add a fourth.

America’s 45th President, Donald J Trump, is staring at the prospect of the ultimate ignominy.

The reason for this sudden twist is because America’s most powerful woman has made her long awaited move.

Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, has come off the fence. She has now made clear she backs an urgent impeachment investigation.

If that goes according to plan, and finds evidence of corruption (or “high crimes and misdemeanours”) by Trump, the House of Representatives will vote for Articles of Impeachment. And then the trial of Trump will take place in the Senate.

All eyes will be on Republican Senators. Will they circle the wagons around Trump? Or will enough of them side with Democrats and agree to evict Trump from the White House?