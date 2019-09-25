Fewer people living to 100 'because of First World War’

The number of people aged over 90 has risen slightly, but fewer are living to 100 or beyond, figures suggest.

New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that, in 2018, there was an increase of 0.7% in the number of people aged 90 and over, from 579,776 in 2017 to 584,024 in 2018.

Men drove the increase, with a 2.8% yearly rise in the number of men aged 90 and over.

However, the rate of growth in the number of older people is slowing, with the 0.7% rise between 2017 and 2018 comparing to a 1.5% rise the year before and 2.7% the year before that.

In 2018, there were 13,170 centenarians (people aged 100 years and over) in 2018, a drop of 5% from 2017, ONS data showed.