Katrice Lee’s father speaks after arrest made over 1981 disappearance in Germany

A photo of Katrice Lee as a toddler and an age-progressed image of how she could look now Credit: Missing People/PA

The father of Katrice Lee has said the arrest of a person in connection with her disappearance 38 years ago has made it “feel raw”. Katrice disappeared from a supermarket near a British military base in Paderborn, Germany, on November 28 in 1981, her second birthday. She was out shopping with her mother Sharon and aunt Wendy at the Naafi store close to where her soldier father Richard was stationed.

Katrice Lee went missing on her second birthday. Credit: Family handout/PA

Military police reportedly began searching a terraced house in the Moredon area of Swindon on Monday. On Tuesday, an Army spokesman said: “We can confirm that an arrest was made on September 23 by the Royal Military Police in connection with the disappearance of Katrice Lee in 1981. “As this is an ongoing investigation we cannot comment further at this stage.” Katrice’s father, a retired sergeant major, told the Mirror that he had been made aware that an arrest would be made. “This arrest brings it all back and makes it feel raw,” he told the Mirror. “As with parents in all cases of missing children, we want a happy ending but that might not be the case and we just hope we will get answers.”

