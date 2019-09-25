Police horse punched ahead of football match

Mounted police near Fratton Park. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

A man has been held on suspicion of animal cruelty, after he allegedly punched a police horse during a south coast football match. Hampshire Police launched a policing operation involving hundreds of officers ahead of the Carabao Cup fixture between Portsmouth and Southampton on Tuesday. Ahead of the rowdy event, a man was filmed punching a mounted police horse, before being chased by the officer and detained by other officers. A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and attempted criminal damage. He remains in custody.

Many fans were contained by officers as they were led into the stadium at Fratton Park. Bottles, coins and smoke grenades are were also thrown during the scuffles ahead of the match. A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a pyrotechnic and also remains in custody. An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were given a conditional caution for a public order offence, and a 20-year-old arrested on suspicion of a public order offence was later released with no further action to be taken.

Assistant chief constable Scott Chilton said: “Our priority was to keep people safe and I’m pleased to be able to say this morning that our policing operation has achieved that. “We knew that the majority of fans wanted to enjoy this match without having to worry about their safety and we did want we felt was needed to reassure them. “Sadly we had to prepare for the potential that a minority would try and ruin it for everyone else and this required us, in conjunction with both clubs and our partners, to put plans in place to ensure we were ready to stop that.

