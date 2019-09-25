- ITV Report
Barbie manufacturer Mattel launches range of 'gender inclusive' dolls
Children's toy manufacturer Mattel has launched a new line of "gender inclusive" dolls which it says are "free of labels".
The Creatable World kits come with clothing options, accessories and wigs to allow children to style their dolls with short or long hair, in a skirt or trousers - or both.
Mattel, which produced the original Barbie doll in 1959, said it worked alongside a "dedicated team of experts, parents, physicians and most importantly, kids" to create the six different kits in a variety of skin tones.
The product launch comes after market research which it says found children do not want their toys to be profiled within gender norms.
The US-based brand said each kit includes one doll, two hairstyle options and "endless styling possibilities".
Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel’s doll design, said: "Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels.
"Through research, we heard that kids don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms. This line allows all kids to express themselves freely which is why it resonates so strongly with them.
"We’re hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play."
The doll kits come at a recommended retail price of £34.99.