Barbie manufacturer Mattel launches range of 'gender inclusive' dolls

Children's toy manufacturer Mattel has launched a new line of "gender inclusive" dolls which it says are "free of labels".

The Creatable World kits come with clothing options, accessories and wigs to allow children to style their dolls with short or long hair, in a skirt or trousers - or both.

Mattel, which produced the original Barbie doll in 1959, said it worked alongside a "dedicated team of experts, parents, physicians and most importantly, kids" to create the six different kits in a variety of skin tones.

The product launch comes after market research which it says found children do not want their toys to be profiled within gender norms.