New urine test could increase longer-term pancreatic cancer survival rates to 60% – expert

The first urine test in the world to detect early stage pancreatic cancer could increase longer-term survival rates to 60% if successfully rolled out, the expert who developed it believes.The non-invasive test, developed by Professor Tatjana Crnogorac-Jurcevic of Barts Cancer Institute, Queen Mary University of London, has reached the final stage of validation before being developed for use with patients.Nearly 10,000 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer each year in the UK, but only around five in every 100 patients will live for five years or more beyond their diagnosis.This is the lowest survival rate of any common cancer and is partly due to late diagnosis – more than 85% of patients are diagnosed too late for surgery, limiting their treatment options.Prof Crnogorac-Jurcevic said: “We’ve been working on this biomarker research for over 10 years and I’m excited to reach this stage.“If we can detect pancreatic cancer when it’s still operable and when the tumours are small and not yet spread to other organs, we could see a significant impact on patient survival; removing tumours that are 1cm or smaller can increase five-year survival to around 60%.”

Professor Tatjana Crnogorac-Jurcevic of Barts Cancer Institute, Queen Mary University of London Credit: Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund/PA

The test works by measuring levels of three specific proteins found in urine that were identified by Prof Crnogorac-Jurcevic as biomarkers of early stage pancreatic cancer.The biomarkers will now be tested in a £1.6 million clinical study of more than 3,000 people, funded by medical research charity Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund (PCRF).If the test’s accuracy is confirmed, a standardised urine test will be developed for clinicians to use during diagnoses.

