Johnson addresses the Commons after Supreme Court ruled he misled the Queen

Boris Johnson is back in the Commons for the first time since the UK's highest court ruled he unlawfully misled the Queen in his advice to prorogue Parliament.

The prime minister was forced to cut short a United Nations trip in New York in order to fly home and face angry MPs waiting for him in the House of Commons.

He's facing pressure to resign as prime minister and as leader of the Conservatives after a panel of 11 judges in the Supreme Court unanimously ruled the suspension of Parliament was "unlawful".

Mr Johnson declared following the judgement he "strongly disagrees" with it, and shortly after, Downing Street quashed any opposition hopes that he would resign over the ruling.

Mr Johnson is expected to face calls from across the house demanding he steps aside, but it is not thought a motion of no confidence will be moved if he refuses.

His House of Commons address was preceded by an angry debate in which Attorney General Geoffrey Cox was questioned over his advice that prorogation was legal.