- ITV Report
Johnson addresses the Commons after Supreme Court ruled he misled the Queen
Boris Johnson is back in the Commons for the first time since the UK's highest court ruled he unlawfully misled the Queen in his advice to prorogue Parliament.
The prime minister was forced to cut short a United Nations trip in New York in order to fly home and face angry MPs waiting for him in the House of Commons.
He's facing pressure to resign as prime minister and as leader of the Conservatives after a panel of 11 judges in the Supreme Court unanimously ruled the suspension of Parliament was "unlawful".
Mr Johnson declared following the judgement he "strongly disagrees" with it, and shortly after, Downing Street quashed any opposition hopes that he would resign over the ruling.
Mr Johnson is expected to face calls from across the house demanding he steps aside, but it is not thought a motion of no confidence will be moved if he refuses.
His House of Commons address was preceded by an angry debate in which Attorney General Geoffrey Cox was questioned over his advice that prorogation was legal.
Opposition MPs are not confident they have the numbers to win a vote of no confidence and fear the UK could crash out the EU if one is called before no-deal Brexit is taken off the table.
The worry for opposition MPs is that a general election could follow a vote of no confidence, and in that case recess would be called in order to allow for an election campaign.
In that time, if a Brexit extension has not been approved by the EU, then by default the UK could leave the European Union without a deal on October 31.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced he would call a vote of no confidence in the government, once fears of no deal had been allayed.
He says the vote will only be called after Mr Johnson has complied with the so-called Benn Bill, which demands the PM requests a Brexit extension from the EU if a deal is not agreed, or no deal is not approved by Parliament.
"Until it is very clear that the application will be made, per the legislation, to the EU to extend our membership to at least January, then we will continue pushing for that and that is our priority," Mr Corbyn told BBC.
He added: "When that has been achieved we will then be ready with a motion of no confidence."