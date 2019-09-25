Prince Harry and Meghan's royal visit shows their trust in Africa
The criticism and controversy Meghan has sometimes attracted at home matter little here in South Africa.
There has been no negative in coverage or comment about the royal couple in South Africa’s newspapers either in the run up to their arrival or since they touched down in Cape Town on Monday.
Harry wanted Africa to take Meghan to its heart - and it seems the first embrace has been a warm one.
The duke’s affection for Africa is deep. He has travelled widely across this continent, often in a private capacity, and he jointly founded the charity Sentebale in 2006 to help support children affected by HIV after spending a gap year in Lesotho.
The fact that he has even suggested Africa could offer a home to his young family has touched the people here, as has his decision to make this his first destination for his baby son.
After Archie was seen in public, he has become one of the youngest royals to take part in an official visit, underlining Harry’s warmth for, and trust in Africa.
But for some here the presence of Meghan - an American descended from slaves on her mother’s side - could make this royal visit particularly special.
This is a moment in South Africa where women are finding their voices, as I reported last week for ITV News.
The duchess' pledge to support women here will have resonated with a generation not afraid to speak out against gender based violence and oppression.
Meghan will be respected here as a member of the royal family, and as a young working mother who is both relaxed and forthright in her dealings with the people she meets. She is finding friends here.
This will no doubt deepen the affection Harry feels for South Africa. An affection which for many here - is mutual.