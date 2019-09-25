Prince Harry and Meghan's royal visit shows their trust in Africa

The criticism and controversy Meghan has sometimes attracted at home matter little here in South Africa.

There has been no negative in coverage or comment about the royal couple in South Africa’s newspapers either in the run up to their arrival or since they touched down in Cape Town on Monday.

Harry wanted Africa to take Meghan to its heart - and it seems the first embrace has been a warm one.

The duke’s affection for Africa is deep. He has travelled widely across this continent, often in a private capacity, and he jointly founded the charity Sentebale in 2006 to help support children affected by HIV after spending a gap year in Lesotho.